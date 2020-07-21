Kauai police seek public’s help finding driver in hit-and-run

Kauai police and CrimeStoppers are continuing to seek the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle in the July 12 hit-and-run of a 53-year-old bicyclist in Kapaa.

Police said the bicyclist, of Kapaa, was traveling north on Kuhio Highway at about 7:20 p.m. in front of the Kaiakea Fire Station when he was struck by a Toyota Corolla heading in the same direction.

Witnesses told police the bicyclist moved onto the northbound lane from the shoulder at the time of the collision. The vehicle continued on without stopping.

The bicyclist was taken to Wilcox Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle was described as a 2003 to 2005 tan or brown Toyota Corolla. There is fender damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call police officer Shawn Hanna of the Kauai Police Department at 808-241-1615 or CrimeStoppers at 808-246-8300.