University of Hawaii at Manoa announces COVID-19 protocols for fall semester

More than 70% of the courses offered in the fall semester at the University of Hawaii at Manoa have been adjusted to help adhere to physical-distancing requirements necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, the university announced today.

The affected courses were either moved entirely online or to a combination of online and in-person instruction.

UH-Manoa will use 167 general-use classrooms the fall semester that starts Aug. 24 and has scheduled 3,344 courses, with 54% courses taking place online, 23% in-person in a classroom or other space, and 23% relying on a combination of in-person and online instruction.

Today’s announcement outlined COVID-19 protocols devised by eight campus working groups that call for “significant changes” to all campus services and operations.

UH-Manoa students and employees who are symptomatic or test positive for the virus must self-report to University Health Services Manoa. “Protocols have been adopted outlining measures that the university will take promptly upon notification that include quarantine or isolation, contact tracing, communication and facility disinfection,” said UH Provost Michael Bruno in the announcement.

A UHSM COVID-19 Resource Team will assist students and employees in such situations and will be responsible for clearing their return to campus.

Additionally, all students, employees and visitors will be required to check in daily on a UH app or web form that monitors COVID-19 symptoms and report any positive or suspected cases to University Health Services Manoa. Bruno said the required check-in will be critical for a “test-trace-isolate strategy” to test suspected cases, isolate those who test positive, contact everyone who had exposure to the infected person and continue to test and isolate.

Everyone on campus will be required to wear facial coverings when indoors, including when in classrooms, labs, shops and common spaces such as hallways and elevators, and physical distancing of 6 feet will be observed. Bruno said the latter will be made easier with fewer people on campus due to online instruction and the reconfiguring of classrooms and labs that has reduced capacity by more than 50%.

“The same physical distancing concerns have also reduced student housing capacity by more than 30%. Many employees will continue to telework while some offices may adopt work rotations,” Bruno said.

He noted arrangements are being made for a suitable off-campus location to house students who must self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19 and said the university will pay for any costs for the off-campus location, including meals and staff support.

Meanwhile, UH custodial staff will provide daily cleaning and disinfection of public spaces including classrooms, restrooms, lobbies and elevators, cleaning high-touch surfaces in public areas three times a day.

Bruno said UH will soon be launching an updated website with more information for students, faculty and staff, and campus visitors.