2 men, ages 44 and 21, arrested in Kakaako gambling raid | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
2 men, ages 44 and 21, arrested in Kakaako gambling raid

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:41 pm

Honolulu police arrested two men in a gambling raid in Kakaako Wednesday night.

Police executed a search warrant at two illegal gambling establishments on Kamani St. at about 7:50 p.m.

Officers arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of promoting gambling in the second-degree and a 21-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a gambling device.

Police recovered more than 30 gambling devices as well as cash from the establishments.

