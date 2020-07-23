comscore Police open attempted murder case after gunshots fired at 2 women in Makaha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police open attempted murder case after gunshots fired at 2 women in Makaha

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation involving two male suspects who allegedly fired gunshots at two women in Makaha.

Police said the suspects arrived at a home in Makaha at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday where an argument ensued between the suspects and two women, ages 42 and 39.

The suspects and victims are acquaintances.

Police said the suspects then fired gunshots in the direction of the women.

No injuries were reported.

There are no arrests at this time.

