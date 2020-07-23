comscore Photographer’s sale to aid Aloha Harvest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Photographer’s sale to aid Aloha Harvest

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • COURTESY DAVID MURPHEY Kauai’s Waimea Pier is among the art prints being sold to benefit Aloha Harvest.

Local photographer David Murphey is selling a series of fine-art prints of Hawaii landscapes to benefit Aloha Harvest, a nonprofit that collects excess food for the needy.

All net proceeds from the sale of 100 limited-edition, large-format prints will go to the charity.

Aloha Harvest collects food from more than 250 donors that would otherwise go to waste, for delivery to agencies that feed the hungry. Murphey said the need has increased during the pandemic and he wanted to find a way to help.

To view and purchase prints go to igg.me/at/hawaii prints. Individual prints are $75, or a set of two for $140.

