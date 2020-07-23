Officials are watching Hurricane Douglas

All eyes are on Douglas, the first hurricane of the season in the East Pacific, as it continues to strengthen during its westward path toward Hawaii.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Douglas, which Wednesday evening strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane, could increase to Category 3 by today. Douglas is also expected to move near or over portions of the Hawaiian isles this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall by Sunday.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Douglas continued to strengthen rapidly, with maximum sustained winds close to 100 mph, with its eye located 1,565 miles east-southeast of Hilo, moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

“Douglas is expected to be at or near hurricane intensity as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands on Sunday, and all interests there should monitor forecasts as they evolve over the next few days,” the center said.

Forecasters on Wednesday evening expected Douglas to continue on a general west-northwestward motion over the next 72 hours due to “an expansive, mid-level ridge extending across much of the central and eastern North Pacific.”

As Douglas moves near the Hawaiian islands, the track is expected to turn more toward the west.

Hawaii officials on Tuesday urged residents to be ready by preparing a 14-day supply kit if they have not already done so.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials suggested that supply kits include face coverings, along with cleaning supplies, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, and warned that shelters will have new screening processes in place.

The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management recommended that kits include more than one gallon of water per person a day due to increased sanitation needs,

The hurricane season for the Central Pacific, which includes Hawaii, is from June 1 to Nov. 30, although the peak usually occurs from August to September. Two to six tropical cyclones are expected in the Central Pacific this season.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said Wednesday morning that the forecast from Saturday night through Monday will depend on the track and intensity of Douglas, but warned that flash flooding throughout the islands could occur this weekend.

“Increasing chances of flash flooding and strong winds could affect portions of the state as early as Saturday night,” said the NWS in its Wednesday late afternoon forecast.

Meteorologist Derek Wroe said Wednesday that it was still too soon to offer a more detailed forecast of Douglas’ impact at this time, or which islands will be affected by the approaching cyclone. NWS will continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Douglas closely.

“The picture slowly gets clearer over time,” said Wroe. “We urge everyone to continue to follow the forecast. Now would be a great time for people to look at any plan they might have, or if they don’t have one, to get one in order. We’re in the middle of hurricane season now.”

Although trade winds died down earlier this week, and are expected to pick up again today through Friday, it is due to a surface trough making its way west over the islands — unrelated to Douglas — according to Wroe.

Surf is expected to remain low today, as well, with surf along north- and west-facing shores at 1 to 3 feet, and surf along south shores at 2 to 4 feet. Surf along east shores is expected to remain 3 to 5 feet today.

Forecasters say rough conditions and warning- level surf along east shores are possible over the weekend due to strong winds and rising surf associated with Douglas.

Douglas evolved quickly from a tropical storm to Category 2 hurricane over 48 hours.

This was expected, according to NWS warning coordination meteorologist John Bravender, who emphasized that everyone across the state should be prepared because Douglas could affect any part of the state at this point.

The past couple of tropical cyclone threats to Hawaii had very slow approaches, he said, giving residents a longer time to prepare, but Douglas is moving fast, and there could be impacts as early as Saturday night.

For fast-moving tropical cyclones, winds are a big factor, as well as more surge in surf and the threat of flash flooding.

“As it stands right now, there is a lot of consensus that Hawaii will see some sort of impact from Douglas,” he said.

Forecasters said some weakening could begin on Friday once Douglas begins to move over cooler waters.

By Monday, the storm is projected to be south of Oahu with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, the hurricane center said.

Tips for a disaster kit

Officials are recommending that residents prepare a 14-day emergency supply kit. According to the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management, the kit should be prepared ahead of time, if possible, and offer enough for each person for 14 days. In case of the need to relocate, be prepared to take the supply kit with you. Among the recommended items:

>> Water. One gallon of water per person per day for drinking as well as sanitation (don’t forget your pets). The city recommends storing more than one gallon per person due to increased sanitation needs.

>> Nonperishable food. Items such as peanut butter and protein shakes, dried fruits and nuts.

>> Plates, utensils and a manual can opener.

>> Battery-powered or hand-crank radio.

>> Flashlight, with extra batteries.

>> Cellphones with solar chargers.

>> Important documents and cash in a waterproof container.

>> Prescription medications, contact lenses, and a first-aid kit.

>> Whistle, important for signaling for help.

>> Sanitation products, including heavy-duty garbage bags, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and gloves.

>> Photograph of you and your family to help locate each other if separated.