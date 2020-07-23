Sushi chain to use app for grading fish quality

TOKYO >> Kura Sushi Inc., a major conveyor-belt sushi restaurant chain, has introduced an app that remotely grades tuna quality. Because in-person assessment overseas have become difficult with the spread of the novel coronavirus, the restaurant plans to use the app to make tuna purchases abroad.

During normal times, skilled sushi experts examine a cross- section of a tuna’s tail to judge its quality. But Tuna Scope reportedly is able to determine quality with about 90% accuracy, assessing fat and firmness. The app, developed by Dentsu Inc. and Information Services International-Dentsu Ltd., includes assessment data based on cross- sectional images of tuna tails.

The app will instantly grade quality based on three levels: “A,” the highest quality; “B,” high quality; and “M,” average quality.

About 70% of sushi ingredients at Kura Sushi are imported. The company has decided to introduce a system that can remotely assess the quality of ingredients as buyers’ travel continue to be restricted. The company is considering use of the system for other fish.