Hawaii sees third consecutive record high of new coronavirus-related cases

Hawaii Department of Health officials today announced a third consecutive daily record — 73 new coronavirus-related cases, which exceeded Thursday’s previous record of 60 cases.

Today’s new cases included 68 on Oahu and five on Maui, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 1,620. As a result of updated information, health officials removed two Oahu cases from the tally.

“Thursday’s, Friday’s, and today’s numbers demonstrate the relaxation of safe practices from the 4th of July, particularly on O‘ahu, may have been one primary reason for these daily new records,” state Health Director Bruce Anderson said in a new release. “We’re beginning to see more cases among younger to middle-age adults; many who relay stories of attending gatherings, parties, events, or socializing at bars.”

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 1,291 on Oahu, 144 in Maui County, 117 on Hawaii island, and 43 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials reported 26 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the outbreak.

With the approaching Hurricane Douglas on track toward Hawaii, state officials said there are 625 people across statewide currently in isolation or quarantine as a result of exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said they expect the number of people in quarantine or isolation will increase by the end of today.

Honolulu plans to open up to 25 shelters for people seeking refuge from Hurricane Douglas. In response to the storm, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Friday signed an emergency proclamation to allow indoor gatherings to exceed 50 people as many might need to evacuate to a hurricane emergency shelter.

Of the 114,052 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, just 1.4% have been positive. Health officials reported 1,262 new test results today.

——

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated again this afternoon.