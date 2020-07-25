Honolulu takes step to prepare shelters for Hurricane Douglas

The city plans to open up to 25 shelters for people seeking refuge from Hurricane Douglas.

At a news conference livestreamed Friday from the Emergency Operations Center at the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said evacuees will undergo temperature taking and will be screened for symptoms associated with COVID-19 at all shelters.

In response to the approaching Category 3 storm, Caldwell signed an emergency proclamation Friday that will allow indoor gatherings to exceed 50 people as many might need to evacuate to a hurricane emergency shelter.

The new proclamation amends the Restore Honolulu order that limited indoor gatherings of 50 people or less.

“Health and safety is always paramount, (the) No. 1 priority for the City and County of Honolulu,” Caldwell said. “If people need to evacuate from where they live or where they’re staying because it’s not safe, we need to provide them a shelter.”

Information on shelter locations is expected to be announced today.

Caldwell said he is depending on the state to identify a separate, designated location where individuals who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus can seek shelter. “We know they are trying to locate and pin down a hotel to do exactly that. When that is identified, we will be announcing that, also.”

The new changes to indoor gathering rules came as the state marked a record daily high of 60 new coronavirus cases Friday. To date, the number of statewide infections since the start of the outbreak is 1,549.

With the influx of cases, Caldwell urged the public to continue to practice physical distancing and wear face coverings as they prepare for the storm. “Take this as serious as possible,” Caldwell said at the news conference.

The emergency shelters are intended to be a “last resort option” for people.

“If it’s safe, stay at home,” Caldwell said. If residents are unable to stay at home, he recommended seeking shelter at a family member’s, neighbor’s or friend’s residence.

“If you can’t find such a location, then go to one of the city-provided shelters,” he added.

Evacuees are advised to bring their own bedding and a 14-day supply of food, water and medicine. In addition, individuals need to bring a sufficient amount of personal protective equipment including face masks and sanitizing supplies.

Household pets entering the shelters must be kept in a pet carrier or cage.

The city is also working with social service providers to assist the homeless population with free transportation services to shelters.

The American Red Cross of Hawaii is seeking volunteers and health care professionals to help at hurricane emergency shelters. Those interested in becoming a volunteer may call 739-8122 or visit redcross.org/hawaii.

The city activated the Emergency Operations Center on Friday morning. Hirokazu “Hiro” Toiya, director of Honolulu Emergency Management, said the center will remain activated throughout the duration of the storm.

Caldwell said, “Hurricane Douglas is expected to weaken but remains on track to pose a serious threat to Oahu. This weekend, beginning tomorrow night, we could see heavy rain and strong winds. We’ll continue to keep our full attention focused on Douglas throughout the evening, and proceed with full activation of the Emergency Operations Center later this weekend.”

The public is urged to stay informed with local news sources concerning storm updates.

“We are asking everyone to pay attention to any alerts overnight,” Caldwell said. “Take the time to check on your loved ones and make sure they have everything they need to remain safe and healthy, and please reevaluate your situation often as things may change very quickly over the next few days.”

Meanwhile, Department of Facility Maintenance crews are clearing streams and stream mouths across the island to minimize any storm-related impacts from Hurricane Douglas.

Officials recommend residents who will be sheltering in place to bring indoors any loose, lightweight objects such as garbage bins and patio furniture that could become projectiles in windy conditions; trim or remove trees near your home; and be prepared to board up windows at your home.

Roger Morton, president and general manager of Oahu Transit Services, said TheBus will continue normal operations but might cease services just after midnight Sunday if Hurricane Douglas continues on its current path.

For more information on hurricane preparedness, visit honolulu.gov/dem.

Proclamation of Emergency … by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd