Hawaii forecasters list potential impacts from Hurricane Douglas and advise precautionary actions

The National Weather Service this morning issued this list of potential impacts and precautionary actions as Hurricane Douglas reaches Hawaii today:

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

WIND:

Protect against life>>threatening wind having possible extensive impacts across the State of Hawaii. Potential impacts in this area include:

>> Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks.

>> Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over.

>> Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.

>> Large areas with power and communications outages.Elsewhere across the Hawaiian islands, little to no impact is anticipated.

SURGE:

Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the State of Hawaii. Potential impacts in this area include:

>> Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low>>lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore.

>> Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road.

>> Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents.

>> Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings.

Elsewhere across the Hawaiian islands, little to no impact is anticipated.

FLOODING RAIN:

Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across the State of Hawaii. Potential impacts include:

>> Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.

>> Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed.

>> Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

TORNADOES:

Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across the Hawaiian islands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

EVACUATIONS:

Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders.

OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm.

Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe.

If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities.

When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness activities to become unsafe.

Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.

For more information:

https://www.weather.gov/hfo

ready.gov

getagameplan.org

redcross.org