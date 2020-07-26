WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige leads Hurricane Douglas briefing

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige will host a media briefing regarding Hurricane Douglas starting at 11:30 a.m.

Ige will be joined by the following:

>> Mayor Mike Victorino, Maui County

>> Mayor Kirk Caldwell, City and County of Honolulu

>> Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami, Kauai County

>> John Bravender, National Weather Service

>> Luke Meyers, administrator, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency

>> Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, Adjutant General

>> Veronica Verde, external affairs officer, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

>> Capt. Arex Avanni, U.S. Coast Guard

>> Jade Butay, director, State Dept. of Transportation

>> Scott Morishige, Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness

>> Scott Seu, president and CEO, Hawaiian Electric

>> Luke Bailey, Hawaii Gas General Manager for Maui

>> Maria Lutz, Director of Emergency Services, American Red Cross