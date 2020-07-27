2 homeless men robbed in downtown and Chinatown in possibly related cases

Honolulu police are investigating two robberies of two homeless men in the downtown Honolulu and Chinatown areas over the weekend.

Police said three male suspects robbed a 60-year-old homeless man at gunpoint on Alakea Street at about 4:10 a.m. Saturday.

The perpetrators also allegedly shot the victim with a slingshot when the victim fought with them, resulting in a minor undisclosed injury.

Police said the suspects fled on foot with the man’s bag.

About five minutes later, a second robbery occurred nearby on Vineyard Boulevard involving a 53-year-old homeless man. Police said a male suspect robbed the victim of his cellphone and fled.

The robberies are possibly related.

There are no arrests at this time.