Hawaii sees 28 new cases of coronavirus; health officials advise patrons of 2 Oahu bars to get tested

Hawaii health officials reported 28 new daily COVID-19 cases on Oahu, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 1,711.

State Department of Health officials are searching for customers who may have been exposed to coronavirus at two Honolulu bars.

Public health officials warn that people who patronized Brix & Bones at 1217 Hopaka St. and Arena 808 at 1020 Keeaumoku St. between July 16 to 26 may have been exposed to the virus and should contact their physicians.

So far, the DOH has found five cases of COVID-19 associated with these establishments. As many as seven other positive cases are potentially linked with these clusters, the department said.

“Given the conditions associated with this cluster, we’re concerned there may be more persons exposed than are or can be identified through our investigations. In the interest of public health we’re asking anyone who was in either of these bars during the 10-day period to consult their healthcare provider to consider being tested for COVID-19,” State Epidemiologist Sarah Park said in a news release, adding that county rules weren’t being followed including the “inconsistent wearing of masks” and physical distancing.

The DOH cautions the public to avoid gathering in large groups, especially without masks and physical distancing. Officials also found at least 36 cases involving a cluster associated with funeral events.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 1,373 on Oahu, 153 in Maui County, 117 on Hawaii island, and 45 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Officials recorded 64 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and on Saturday there were 73 new cases — the third consecutive day of record cases in the islands. The number of new cases dropped todaybecause the Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division was closed Sunday due to Hurricane Douglas and private labs also did not conduct all of their coronavirus testing, the DOH said.

Of the 116,387 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, just 1.4% have been positive. Health officials reported counting 2,335 new tests in today’s tally.

The state’s coronavirus-related death toll remains 26; 19 on Oahu, six on Maui and one Kauai resident who died outside of the state.

Health officials today reported 39 people who are currently hospitalized.