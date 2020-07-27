Kayaker rescued after being swept out to sea Sunday off South Point

The Coast Guard rescued a kayaker on Monday who had been pulled out to sea and whose vessel capsized in high winds and seas due to the after-effects of Hurricane Douglas.

The kayaker had gone fishing Sunday and drifted out to sea.

He notified Hawaii County’s dispatch center at 7:55 a.m. Monday that he was capsizing and fatigued.

The Hawaii County Fire Department launched Air 1 and notified Honolulu Coast Guard watchstanders, who issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to mariners.

A crew from the fire helicopter located him 6 miles off South Point Monday and remained overhead until the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball arrived.

A crew from the Kimball rescued the kayaker, transporting him and his vessel to Keauhou Bay.

“The kayak blended in with the whitecaps created by the strong winds,” said Seaman Michael Bassman, a lookout aboard the Kimball. “This made the mission incredibly difficult but also all the more fulfilling with its successful conclusion.”

The Coast Guard recommends waterway users wear bright clothing out on the water, which will help search and rescue crews during emergencies.