Makaloa Street high-rise resident suffers from smoke inhalation trying to extinguish fire

A resident suffered from smoke inhalation after trying to extinguish a fire in a 14th floor unit of a Makaloa high rise.

Firefighters responded to a fire reported at 2:17 p.m. at 1655 Makaloa St., and were on scene in three minutes.

When fire crews arrived, there were no visible flames or smoke.

They established a command, secured a water supply and investigated.

The reporting person said that a resident entered the affected unit and was attempting to extinguish the fire.

However, no flames were seen; just heavy smoke in the hallway.

The Honolulu Fire Department sent six units staffed with 22 personnel to the fire.

Operations were completed by 3:20 p.m.