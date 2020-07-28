Makaloa Street high-rise resident suffers from smoke inhalation trying to extinguish fire

A resident suffered from smoke inhalation after trying to extinguish a fire in a 14th floor unit of a Makaloa high rise.
Firefighters responded to a fire reported at 2:17 p.m. at 1655 Makaloa St., and were on scene in three minutes.
When fire crews arrived, there were no visible flames or smoke.
They established a command, secured a water supply and investigated.
The reporting person said that a resident entered the affected unit and was attempting to extinguish the fire.
However, no flames were seen; just heavy smoke in the hallway.
The Honolulu Fire Department sent six units staffed with 22 personnel to the fire.
Operations were completed by 3:20 p.m.
