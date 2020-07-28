Stabbing in Waikiki leaves man in serious condition

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged assault of a 45-year-old man who sustained a laceration to his body in Waikiki.
Emergency Medical Services responded to the Honolulu Zoo parking lot shortly at about 12:10 a.m. today.
Police said an unknown suspect assaulted the victim, resulting in an inch-long laceration to his left hip area.
Paramedics treated the victim and took him to a trauma hospital in serious condition.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation.
Police said there are no arrests at this time.
