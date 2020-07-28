VIDEO: Lt. Gov. Josh Green joins Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii

Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii, a new series shining a spotlight on issues affecting Hawaii, and took viewer questions.

Watch here and submit your questions through our Facebook page.

Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. This month, Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji conduct one-on-one interviews with Honolulu mayoral candidates.