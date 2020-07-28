comscore VIDEO: Lt. Gov. Josh Green joins Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
VIDEO: Lt. Gov. Josh Green joins Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji, Yunji de Nies and Kira Dilonno, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 am

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Lt. Gov. Josh Green wore a mask, April 14, prior to speaking at a press conference about COVID-19 held at the State Capitol. Green joined the Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Spotlight Hawaii, a new series shining a spotlight on issues affecting Hawaii, and took viewer questions.

    Lt. Gov. Josh Green wore a mask, April 14, prior to speaking at a press conference about COVID-19 held at the State Capitol. Green joined the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii, a new series shining a spotlight on issues affecting Hawaii, and took viewer questions.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii, a new series shining a spotlight on issues affecting Hawaii, and took viewer questions.

Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. This month, Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji conduct one-on-one interviews with Honolulu mayoral candidates.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

