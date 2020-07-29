Arcadia nursing home employee tests positive for coronavirus

A dining services employee at the Arcadia nursing home has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The worker didn’t provide direct care to residents and was confirmed to have the virus today, the company said in a news release.

Arcadia is 13-story tower residence with 250 independent living apartments, assisted living and a 91-bed nursing facility for more than 300 residents.

“The Arcadia Family of Companies has implemented our emergency response plan addressing this specific scenario and are working closely with the state of Hawaii Department of Health to help ensure the safety of all who live and work within the (facility),” the company said, adding that it is in the process of identifying any close contacts of the employee prior to onset of symptoms. “Additionally, we have confirmed that this employee does not work at another employer. We will follow emergency response protocols, based on guidance from DOH and current national standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in determining what actions are necessary for our residents and employees.”

Arcadia was the first nursing home to start mass testing its 550 health care workers in June after positive COVID-19 cases were found among workers at two competing long-term care facilities, Kalakaua Gardens and Maunalani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The company operates Arcadia and 15 Craigside, which has 590 residents and another 170 home health and adult day care clients.

For COVID-19 updates at the facility, go to arcadia.org.