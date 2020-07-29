Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on Kauai to permanently close Friday

A second of the six Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse restaurants in Hawaii is closing permanently due to COVID-19 concerns, effective Friday.

The chain’s location in Koloa, Kauai, will not reopen, according to a letter from Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. in Winter Park, Florida, to the Hawaii state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

The restaurant was already temporarily closed, according to its website.

About a month ago, the Ruth’s Chris in Lahaina, Maui, also closed. Other locations are in Waikiki and at Waterfront Plaza on Oahu, Wailea on Maui, and Mauna Lani on Hawaii island.

“We are evaluating whether other steps will need to be taken to support the company’s recovery from the effects of the pandemic,” the letter said. “It is the company’s intention to lay off or terminate in connection with this ‘partial closing.’”

As of today, the Oahu locations were both open for in-restaurant dining and the two remaining neighbor island outlets are temporarily closed, according to the Ruth’s Chris website.

Ruth’s Chris was founded more than 50 years ago in New Orleans by Ruth Fertel and has more than 150 locations worldwide, according to its website.