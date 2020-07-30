VIDEO: Hawaii Gov. David Ige discusses coronavirus aid relief

Gov. David Ige hosted a press conference this afternoon to discuss SB 126 and coronavirus aid relief.

Watch the video above.

Ige notified the House and Senate that he will be making some modifications to SB126 with eight line-item vetoes. He said he will line-item veto state funding that would have added $100 to in weekly unemployment benefits. Ige noted that Congress is still discussing a federal extension of some added unemployment benefits so the state needs to wait and see what the federal government does.

The federal government is requiring that all CARES funds to be expended by the end of the year.

Other line-item vetoes are:

>> Decrease from $90M to $70M, the appropriation out of the Emergency and Budget Reserve Fund for airport screening and health assurance security initiatives.

>> Decrease the $100M appropriation out of the Emergency and Budget Reserve Fund to $50M for housing and rental assistance and administrative costs related to the housing relief and resiliency program.

>> Decrease the $100M appropriation out of the Emergency Budget and Reserve Fund to $61M for the purchase and distribution of personal protective equipment to hospitals, childcare facilities, elderly care facilities, businesses, non-profits, and schools.

>> Decrease the $36M appropriation out of the Emergency Budget and Reserve Fund to $10M for retraining and workforce development programs.

>> Decrease the $15M appropriation out of the Emergency and Budget Reserve Fund to $10M to support emerging industries to create a supply chain for cleaning supplies and PPE.

>> Decrease the $2M appropriation out of the Emergency and Budget Reserve Fund to $1M for a public-private partnership to provide support to public high school seniors who were adversely affected by school closures in their final semester of school.

>> Decrease the $1,080,000,605 appropriation out of the Emergency and Budget Reserve Fund to $648M for deposit into the general fund.