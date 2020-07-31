comscore Police raid on Kapahulu game rooms nets arrest, seizure of drugs and firearm | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police raid on Kapahulu game rooms nets arrest, seizure of drugs and firearm

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police arrested a 30-year-old woman in a gambling raid in Kapahulu.

Officers of the District 7 Crime Reduction Unit and the Narcotics/Vice and Specialized Services Division executed search warrants at two illegal game rooms on Kapahulu Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers recovered more than a dozen gambling machines, cash, drugs and a firearm, police said.

Police arrested the woman on suspicion of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of a gambling device.

To report illegal drug and gambling activity, call the Honolulu Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice Division hotline at 723-3933.

