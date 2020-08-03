9 brush fires burn 65 acres in Kahikinui homestead lands in Kula

The Maui Fire Department responded to reports of nine separate brush fires late Sunday night, evacuating residents in the Kahikinui homesteads early this morning.

Evacuations have since been lifted, MFD said.

A total of 65 acres were scorched in Kahikinui, MFD said in a news release issued today.

The first alarm was at 11:58 p.m. Sunday.

The fires spanned an area from mile markers 23 to 27 on Piilani Highway.

This afternoon fire crews were stil working on three of the fires, but had six 100% contained.

The fire department did not yet determine a cause of the fires.

Two engine companies, two emergency callback companies, two fire tankers, a private tanker and dozer, and Air 1 responded to the nine fires.

The weather was clear and hot with 25 mph tradewinds blowing.

This afternoon crews were making good progress on dousing hot spots and trying to secure the perimeters of the remaining fires.

The cause remains under investigation.