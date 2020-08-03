Employee at Palolo Chinese Home tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at Palolo Chinese Home nursing home and rehabilitation center contracted COVID-19 outside the facility and is being quarantined.

A spokeswoman called the employee “a non-direct food service worker” who has no contact with residents. In a statement, the facility said it is working with state health officials “to help ensure the safety of all who live and work within our community.

“We will follow emergency response protocols, based on guidance from DOH and current national standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in determining what actions are necessary for our residents and employees.”