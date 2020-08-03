2020 Election: Jesus Arriola

Name on ballot:

Jesus Arriola

Running for:

State Senate – District 10

Political party:

Democratic (D)

Campaign website:

jesusarriola.com

Current occupation:

Partnership Specialist, U.S Department of Commerce

Age:

35

Previous job history:

State Budget Analyst on the Senate Ways and Means Committee

Legislative Aide for Speaker Emeritus of the House of Representatives

Previous elected office, if any:

Currently serve as a member of the Palolo Neighborhood Board

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

I have worked and applied myself at the Hawaii State Legislature. I have experience as a Legislative Aide (Health, Human Services & Homelessness, and Judiciary committees) for Speaker Emeritus of the House of Representatives. In my commitment to better understand the legislative process, I recently worked as a State Budget Analyst on the Senate Ways and Means Committee. My position as a Partnership Specialist focusing on Hispanic and Legislative outreach allows me to communicate with people in order to bridge our communities and organizations.

What will be your top priority if elected?

As a Community Representative and Legislative Senator, my top priority is to work with other legislators to make sure we are present and bring sustainability and funding back to Hawaii and our communities in District 10. We need funding and appropriations to go towards our communities and our people while promoting growth in Healthcare, Education, Agriculture and Economic Development.

As Hawaii faces the COVID-19 pandemic, what more can be done to protect residents’ health?

We need to take care of our most vulnerable by expanding programs pertaining to our Keiki and our Kupuna Care. We need to be creative while promoting health and safety. We can already see expansion and emphasis on remote/tele-mobile services, home-care and basic home deliveries of necessities, especially food and medicine.

What more can be done to help residents who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Economically we need to take a moment and be grateful that we have the opportunity to pivot from prior priorities and lean into what we have been blessed with, our People, the Land and the Location. We need to focus on Agriculture, Healthcare, and Economic development. Increase support in Green initiatives, such as sustainable farming & fishing. Hawaii’s unique climate and rich soil encourages multiple harvest per year. We need to focus on diversifying our economy while working toward sustainability and “Hawaii made” exports.

Should public worker furloughs, pay cuts or downsizing be used to help the state deal with lower tax revenues and higher expenses during the pandemic? Why or why not?

We need to re-evaluate the system as a whole and analyze how departments can work together. As a Senator, I would be leaning into the State Department Directors and Leadership to best address our Budget short-falls. There are a lot of great ideas and opportunities, but we need the cooperation of the departments and most importantly, the support from the People of Hawaii.

Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy has suffered greatly due to the pandemic. If elected, what would you propose to support and diversify the state’s economy?

Diversifying the State’s economy is one of my top priorities. I believe this “hard reset” is giving us a great opportunity to pivot and lessen the impact of this pandemic. We need to find a balance to keep our local economy moving while creating sustainable job opportunities.

A Focus on Agriculture, Healthcare, and Economic development, with an emphasis on “Hawaii made” exports.

Do you support reforms to policing in Hawaii? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

I believe that our Hawaii Revised Statutes already contain the requirements needed to enforce and promote trust in the public. I believe in Transparency in all State Departments while protecting the rights and safety of all parties.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and why?

I believe we need to re-evaluate our goals and priorities. The TMT is a perfect example of why we need to bridge Civic Engagement from our communities to our legislators. We ALL need to be aware that due-diligent is required from members & leaders of the community to hold leadership and representatives accountable.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I am here to work as the bridge between my community and the legislative process, My cultural connections to the land and people who Love, Honor, and Respect others is what motivates me to connect with our community. I am part of the generation that is striving to take care of our Kupuna and raising our Keiki. I’m here to listen and pivot our focus to best address this pandemic and it’s challenges. I am here to represent those who want to make things work. We need to pivot our communities towards a sustainable future, one that puts the people first. I am here and ready to serve the people of District 10.