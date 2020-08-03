comscore Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson acquires XFL | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson acquires XFL

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Dwayne Johnson in Los Angeles in 2019. Johnson said he has acquired the XFL. The 48-year-old actor made the announcement on Twitter. Reportedly the price is $15 million.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Dwayne Johnson in Los Angeles in 2019. Johnson said he has acquired the XFL. The 48-year-old actor made the announcement on Twitter. Reportedly the price is $15 million.

The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement today on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million.

The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.

The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.

Since ending his wrestling career, Johnson has became a movie star, including in the “Fast & Furious” and “Jumanji” franchises.

Spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season, either.

A previous version of the XFL also played one season in 2001.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (9)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
‘If not now, when?’: Black women seize political spotlight
Next Story
3rd Oahu Transit Services driver tests positive for COVID-19
Looking Back

Scroll Up