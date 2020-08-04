VIDEO: Mayor Kirk Caldwell addresses latest COVID-19 updates on Oahu

Flanked by city Infectious Disease Officer Dr. Jill Omori and emergency physician Dr. Libby Char, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell today again pleaded with the public follow the restrictions and guidelines the city and state have imposed to battle COVID-19 cases here.

Speaking at a news conference from Honolulu Hale, Caldwell warned that the continuing jump in positive coronavirus cases may require to take further action to close down certain activities or businesses.

“We’re ready to take more action, drastic action if necessary, to protect the health and safety of the people of this island,” Caldwell said.

On Monday, the city announced an updated order that includes the outdoor and indoor prohibition of social gatherings with more than 10 people. Last week, the city received approval from the state to shut down all bars for three weeks and prohibit restaurants from serving alcohol after 10 p.m.

“We’re on real precipice,” Caldwell said, calling the latest numbers troubling. The state earlier today reported 144 new cases reported across the islands, 139 of them on Oahu. The state also reported one new coronavirus-related death, bringing the Oahu total to 27.

Short of shutting all businesses down again, Caldwell said, he’s looking at prohibiting the issuance of permits , or tents at parks, closing all city parks again.

Caldwell said there appears to be an uptick in bars attempting to circumvent that prohibition and that he met with Honolulu Police Department officials Monday to see what else can be done.

Watch a replay of the news conference via the video above, or go to Mayor Caldwell’s Facebook page.