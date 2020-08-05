comscore Biden won’t go to Milwaukee for acceptance speech, source says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Biden won’t go to Milwaukee for acceptance speech, source says

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 6:21 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden spoke at a campaign event at the William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center, July 28, in Wilmington, Del. Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept Democratic presidential nomination.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus.

That’s according to a Democrat with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity to discuss planning.

The move is the latest example of the pandemic’s sweeping effects on the 2020 presidential election and the latest blow to traditional party nominating conventions that historically have marked the start of fall general election campaigns.

