Fighting Eel closes downtown store after positive COVID-19 test result

A popular women’s clothing store in downtown Honolulu hast shut down until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Fighting Eel said the employee worked at the store from July 27 through July 31. The employee became ill Sunday and got tested for the novel coronavirus Wednesday night.

Fighting Eel said they were informed this morning that the employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company sent an email to clients encouraging them to get tested if they may have been exposed.

Meanwhile, the company closed the downtown location until further notice and asked all staff members to get tested.

Fighting Eel is also hiring a professional company to deep-clean and sanitize the store.

All paid phone and web orders for pickup at the downtown location will be mailed to clients free of charge once the store is completely sanitized.

The company has notified the Hawaii Department of Health of the coronavirus case involving the employee.

“Having one of our employees tested positive for COVID-19 is something we worked very hard to prevent and hoped would never happen. Nevertheless, it is a huge reminder for all of us to be vigilant by wearing masks, socially distancing, and following recommended safety precautions to protect our families, co-workers, and community,” Fighting Eel said in an email today. ”We thank you for your patience and continued support during this pandemic. When we are able to ensure safe continuation of operations, we will be happy to welcome our clients back to Fighting Eel Downtown.”

The company’s three other stores in Kailua, Waikiki and Kahala remain open for business.