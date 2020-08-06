comscore Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Trump visit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Trump visit

  Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke about his plans for the coming year during a Dec. 13 interview at the Governor's Residence in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine tested positive today for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

COLUMBUS, Ohio >> Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive today for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

The Republican governor’s office said today that he took the test as part of standard protocol before meeting Trump at an airport in Cleveland. He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwest Ohio.

His office said the 73-year-old DeWine had no symptoms, but was returning to Columbus. His office said he and his wife, Fran DeWine, will both be tested there. DeWine then plans to quarantine at his home in Cedarville for 14 days.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tested negative. DeWine, a longtime elected official in Ohio, is in his first term as governor.

