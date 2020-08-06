Traffic accident forces closure of Kapahulu Avenue near zoo

A traffic accident this morning forced the closure of Kapahulu in both directions by the Honolulu Zoo.
Kapahulu Avenue was closed off between Paki and Kuhio avenues, according to a bulletin from the Honolulu Police Department sent at 10:31 a.m.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
