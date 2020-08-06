comscore Traffic accident forces closure of Kapahulu Avenue near zoo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Traffic accident forces closure of Kapahulu Avenue near zoo

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 am

A traffic accident this morning forced the closure of Kapahulu in both directions by the Honolulu Zoo.

Kapahulu Avenue was closed off between Paki and Kuhio avenues, according to a bulletin from the Honolulu Police Department sent at 10:31 a.m.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

