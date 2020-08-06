WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige’s reinstates interisland travel quarantine; Mayor Kirk Caldwell to close Oahu beaches, parks Friday

A recent surge in COVID-19 cases led Hawaii officials to announce several major changes during a media briefing this afternoon.

Gov. David Ige announced this afternoon that the 14-day interisland travel quarantine will be reinstated starting Tuesday. This comes after a recent surge in cases on Oahu including two deaths announced today.

Health Director Bruce Anderson added that today’s new coronavirus cases are actually at least 200.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell, citing recent large gatherings in public spaces, said Oahu parks and beaches will be closed effective Friday at midnight through Sept. 5. Caldwell, who closed Oahu bars last week, said there will increased enforcement on bars that remain open while operating as restaurants.

Honolulu Police Department Chief Susan Ballard today announced a new COVID-19 enforcement hotline starting Sunday at 10 a.m. Ballard also added 100 officers islandwide to step up enforcement and urged the public to call 723-3900 to report any violators.