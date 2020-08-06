2 Oahu residents with underlying medical conditions die from coronavirus

Hawaii Department of Health this morning reported two new coronavirus-related deaths today on Oahu, bringing the statewide death tally to 29.

An elderly female resident at a Pearl City nursing home and an elderly man, both with underlying medical conditions, were hospitalized when they died, officials said today in a news release.

“The passing of this man really demonstrates how rapidly and invisibly COVID-19 is spreading through our communities, particularly on O‘ahu and particularly associated with clusters,” State Epidemiologist Sarah Park said in a news release. “A close contact of this individual attended a spin class at a gym taught by a person linked to the Hawaiian Airlines cluster.”

State officials are considering imposing tighter restrictions to prevent the spread of the disease as COVID-19 cases climbed to another triple-digit record on Oahu Wednesday. State officials have not yet released today’s tally of new cases.

Health Director Bruce Anderson extended condolences to the families of the two Oahu residents who died from the virus.

“This is why taking personal responsibility is so critical as we continue to see this rise in COVID-19 cases,” Anderson said in a news release. “If you’re sick, stay home. If you’re around other people, wear your mask and practice physical distancing. These are proven methods to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

——

This is a breaking news story and will be updated again around noon.