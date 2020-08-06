Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Churches and other houses of worship are excluded from the prohibition of social gatherings with more than 10 people, provided they follow physical distancing rules. A story Wednesday on Page A1 contained inaccurate information.
>> A web link for H&W Foodservice’s bulk food sales that ran on F5 in Wednesday’s Crave section is incorrect. The correct link is 808ne.ws/food-sales.
>> Punahou School is scheduled to start its new academic year on Aug. 19. A story on page B2 in Wednesday’s print edition had an incorrect date.
