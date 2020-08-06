Off the News: Virtual shopping for those in need

Since March, due to coronavirus-related hardship, demand for food assistance has spiraled. In response, the Hawaii Foodbank, which has a typical annual budget of $400,000, has purchased more than $4.75 million in emergency food. Given that the nonprofit cannot sustain this level of purchasing, its flagship fundraiser holds heightened importance this year.

Slated for Aug. 15, Food Drive Day will be conducted with a virtual shopping cart, allowing donors to select some of the most-needed items. Also, the food bank’s affiliation with Feeding America allows further stretching of dollars, with a donation of $10 helping provide food for 25 meals.

Military COVID-19 cases shrouded

The military publication Stars and Stripes already has noted that the U.S. military count of COVID-19 cases is well past 21,000 across the Department of Defense, but getting specific tallies at installations continues to be a problem. With the rising case levels in this state, pressure for transparency is mounting, too.

Even if DOD sticks to its argument that privacy protects national security, if civilians knew more about precautions taken on post — and the response to active cases — that could help keep Hawaii safer.