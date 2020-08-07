4 transported to hospital following head-on collision in Aiea

A head-on collision, in which four vehicles were involved, in Aiea this evening has hospitalized four people, including two minors.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the collision took place around 7:40 p.m. at Kaonohi Street and Moanalua Road.
A 6-year-old girl and 16-year-old teenage boy were the two minors involved, and they were transported to a trauma hospital. The 16-year-old was transported in serious condition.
The two other patients from the incident were a 46-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, and both were transported in serious condition, EMS reported.
