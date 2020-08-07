Hawaii sees over 200 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths of Oahu men

Hawaii health officials reported 201 new coronavirus cases today and two more COVID-19 deaths today, as the state prepares to reinstate many COVID-19 restrictions after a dramatic spike in infections, especially on Oahu.

It was the first day that the statewide count surpassed 200. Hawaii’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 31.

All but one of the new COVID-19 cases are on Oahu, with one on Maui.

Both of the latest fatalities are men from Oahu who had underlying health conditions.

One was older than 60-years-old, had been in the hospital and died on Tuesday, the Department of Health said. He was exposed to a positive household member, officials said.

The second man died Wednesday and was in the 40 to 59-year-old age group, they said. His death was reported by the Honolulu Medical Examiner because he died at home, unattended, officials said. His family reported he had symptoms but did not seek medical care.

“Unfortunately, projections for increases in COVID case and ICU bed utilization are being realized,” Health Director Bruce Anderson said in a news release this morning.

“Given the incubation period of COVID can be as long as 14 days, we are seeing the result of exposures a week or two ago and it will probably be at least a couple of weeks before we can expect to see the benefit of the restrictions on these activities and events on Oahu,” he said Anderson. “We all need to act now. Avoid crowded places, closed spaces and close contact. Your life and the lives of your loved ones and friends will depend on it.”

Health Department officials said “many of the intensive care units on Oahu are full or close to full and hospitals are surging, transferring patients, and opening new units to handle new patients. ICU bed use on the Neighbor Islands has not changed significantly to date.”