10 kayakers receive warnings for offshore landing off Kailua

Ten kayakers who made illegal landings on Flat Island off Kailua received warnings today from the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement on the first day of closures for Oahu offshore islands, the Aha o Laku sandbar in Kaneohe Bay and state parks.

DOCARE officers and two expert kayakers also assisted agents from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in bringing an injured shearwater to shore from Popia islet. The bird later died and the cause of its death is pending a post-mortem examination.