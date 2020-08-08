Former state lawmakers Andria Tupola and Calvin Say on track to win Honolulu City Council seats

Two former state lawmakers are on a strong path toward winning Honolulu City Council seats tonight, while three other seats in play appear more likely headed for Nov. 3 general election runoffs.

Andria Tupola and former House Speaker Calvin Say had received more than half the ballots cast in their races based on an initial count votes — enough to avoid a general election runoff if the voting margin remains steady.

The first count by the state Office of Elections represents over 90% of total ballots cast, so relatively few votes remain to be counted later tonight and tomorrow.

Three other contests for City Council seats are considerably closer, and it’s questionable whether any of these candidates will receive more than half the votes in their contest to win outright.

Leaders in these three races are Esther Kiaaina, Radiant Cordero and Will Espero.

Each City Council race can be claimed tonight if one competitor receives more than half of all votes cast. If that threshold is not met, then the top two finishers move on to a head-to-head runoff in the general election.

All together, 20 candidates are competing for five nonpartisan seats on the Council, which makes policy decisions for the city government, sometimes at odds with the mayor of Honolulu.

Because five of the Council’s nine seats are up for election, it is assured the organization will have a new majority of first-time members.

The five seats need to be filled because their current holders have held their positions for eight years straight, hitting term limits.

Ikaika Anderson, Ann Kobayashi, Joey Manahan, Ron Menor and Kym Pine are all finishing up a maximum two consecutive four-year terms.

Winners in the race for Council seats will have four-year terms, and join existing members Heidi Tsuneyoshi, Tommy Waters, Carol Fukunaga and Brandon Elefante.

In Anderson’s district covering Waimanalo to Kaneohe, Esther Kiaaina is leading with 32% of the vote in a six-person race. She is executive director of the Pacific Basin Development Council and a former assistant secretary of the Interior under President Barack Obama. She also has held positions in Congress and state government and ran unsuccessfully for Hawaii’s vacant 2nd Congressional District seat in 2012.

Others vying for a seat in this race also have never held elected office.

Behind Kiaaina is Greg Thielen with 28% of the early vote tally. He is a homebuilder and small business owner as well as the son of state Rep. Cynthia Thielen and brother of state Sen. Laura Thielen.

Alan Kekoa Texeira, Anderson’s deputy chief of staff, is in third with about 20% of the early vote.

Three other contenders, Grant “Kalani” Kalima, Warland Kealoha and Paul Mossman were significantly trailing.

For Kobayashi’s seat covering Kaimuki to Ala Moana, two contenders trailed Say, who is a former House Speaker and had 52% of the early vote. However, Dave Watase captured 41% of the early vote. Philmund Lee was significantly further behind.

Say, a small-business owner who spent 46 years in the Legislature and served as House speaker for 14 years, said his early result is too close to the halfway mark to assume there won’t be a runoff in November.

“I’m a little tentative,” he said. “I feel very fortunate that I do have the number of votes now.”

In Manahan’s district from Kalihi to Foster Village, Radiant Cordero, Manahan’s chief of staff, is leading with 48% of the early vote ahead of two other contestants. Jacob Aki, chief of staff to state Sen. Kalani English of Maui, is not far behind with 42% of the vote. Ryan Mandado trails significantly.

Menor’s district covering Mililani to Ewa Beach has the tightest race going among three contenders with former state Sen. Will Espero leading with 40% of the vote followed by comedian and businessman Augie Tulba with 36%. Earl Tsuneyoshi trails with 24%.

In Pine’s district covering Ewa to the Waianae Coast, Tupola is dominating with 65% of the vote in a race with five contenders.

Tupola was a state representative from 2012 to 2016 and won the Republican Party nomination for governor in 2018. She collected 131,719 votes in that race and lost to incumbent Democratic Gov. David Ige.

Tupola said she was excited when the initial voting results were announced, which was shortly after her campaign announced that it was her goal to win outright in the primary.

“Things are awesome,” she said.

The next closest vote getters for Pine’s seat so far are Anthony “Makana” Paris and Kathy Davenport, each with about 17% of the vote. Naomi Hanohano and Galen Kerfoot are far behind.

A second tally of results is expected around 10 p.m.