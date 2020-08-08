2 more OCCC inmates test positive for coronavirus

Two inmates at Oahu Community Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Public Safety announced today.

There are now a total of three state inmates who have tested positive for the virus, and all three are inmates at OCCC. It’s not clear if the cases are related, but contact tracing is being done by the state Department of Health.

DPS reported the first state inmate with COVID-19 on Friday, an announcement that was met by some with worries that inmates will not be safe in Hawaii’s crowded jails and prisons, which can be “petri dishes” for the coronavirus.