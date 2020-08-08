Democrats Kai Kahele and Ed Case cruising to general election for Congress

As early primary election results were tallied for candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Democratic field was evolving as predicted.

Favorite state Sen. Kai Kahele was headed for a landslide win in the race for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the 2nd Congressional District, capturing a resounding 66% of ballots counted so far.

The seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat who opted out of running for re-election so she could focus on her presidential campaign, which was not successful.

The three other Democratic contenders, none with more than 8% of the early vote, are Brian Evans, Brenda L. Machado Lee and Noelle Famera.

On the Republican side of the ballot, Joe Akana was leading by a significant margin, followed in the next two spots by Elise Hatsuko Kaneshiro and David R. Hamman.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ed Case, running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for the 1st Congressional District, received 86.2% of the tally thus far.

Ron Curtis topped the field of five Republicans vying to unseat Case in the Nov. 3 general election, followed by Nancy Lynn Olson and James Dickens.

Kahele, son of state Sen. Gilbert Kahele, has served in the state Senate since 2016, when he was appointed by Gov. David Ige to fill the remainder of his father’s term after his death. He was elected for the first time later that year.

Case was first elected to the 1st Congressional District seat in 2018, besting then-Lt. Gov. Doug Chin and state Sen. Donna Mercado Kim. In the general election, Case won 70% of the vote against Republican Cam Cavasso.

The Hilo-born Case represented the 2nd Congressional District from 2002 to 2007 and served in the state House from 1994 to 2002.