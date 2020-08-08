Former Judge Steve Alm holds commanding lead over Megan Kau and Jacquie Esser in race for Honolulu prosecutor

Former U.S. Attorney and Circuit Court judge Steve Alm is handily leading a field of seven in early returns for Honolulu prosecuting attorney.

Former Deputy Prosecutor Megan Kau was second after the first printout, while Deputy Public Defender Jacquie Esser was third.

Acting Prosecutor Dwight Nadamoto, the man who took over the office in the wake of the Kealoha scandal, was far back in fourth place, with Honolulu attorneys RJ Brown, Tae Kim and Anosh Yaqoob trailing.

The first release of results represents all of the mail-in votes received by Friday. A second release is expected around 10 p.m., which will include all the votes cast today in county voting locations. A final tally will include mail-in votes received on Saturday.

The top two vote-getters will face off in the general election unless one candidate earns more than 50% of the votes cast, in which case that candidate is declared the winner.

Alm, 67, held leadership positions in both the United States Attorney’s Office and the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office. He led Honolulu’s Weed & Seed program that reduced crime in Chinatown and Kalihi-Palama and created HOPE Probation, the nation’s first pilot program to reduce probation violations by drug offenders and others at high risk of returning to the system.

Alm said tonight that his candidacy res0nated with the voters.

“I’m pleased so many in the public said they were glad I was running to restore trust to the Prosecutor’s Office,” Alm said. “That’s what this election is all about. I have the proven experience and integrity to clean up the office and restore trust.”

On the campaign trail, Alm argued that his experience would allow him to hit the ground running to bring credibility to the office and create a culture of high ethical standards.

Alm pledged to promote programs proven to enhance the safety of the public.

He said he would consider reorganizing the office to what best serves the needs of the criminal justice system and of victims and will consider creating specialized teams of deputy prosecutors, such as for homicides and for drug cases, so they will be more effective in working with the Honolulu Police Department and producing better outcomes in court.

Although many voters were undecided, Alm was the preferred choice to be Honolulu’s next prosecutor in the Honolulu Star- Advertiser Hawaii Poll conducted three weeks ago. He was chosen by 24% of registered voters participating in the poll.

Alm was followed by Esser and Kau, who were preferred by 17% of the registered voters polled, while Nadamoto generated support from only 2% of respondents.

Some 30% were undecided in the poll conducted for the Honolulu Star-Advertiser July 20-22.

Tonight, there were more than 30,000 blank votes, representing 12.6% of the total votes cast.

Megan Kau, 42, a lawyer specializing in civil litigation, complicated criminal cases and personal injury, vowed to prosecute all crimes, both high- and low-level offenses. “Violators need to be held accountable for their actions and there must be consequences for bad behavior,” she said.

Kau said she’s the only candidate who assisted the federal government in investigating Katherine Kealoha and will ask anyone who assisted jailed deputy prosecutor to resign from the office.

Esser, a 38-year-old mother of a 5-year-old who has been a public defender for 10 years, campaigned on reform and stressing fair treatment in the criminal justice system. She said she wouldn’t prosecute crimes stemming from poverty such as violations of Honolulu’s sit-lie ordinances and park closure laws and would instead refer those people to programs that provide help.

Esser also said she wouldn’t prosecute non-violent crimes stemming from substance use disorder if the defendant is willing to get treatment. She also vowed to stop prosecuting other low-level offenses and focus on prosecuting serious crimes like murder, rape, sex trafficking, robbery, aggravated assault and public corruption.

Nadamoto, a prosecutor with over 30 years of experience prosecuting all types of crimes and arguing in the appellate courts, took over the Prosecutor’s Office in 2019 after Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro went on a paid leave of absence when the U.S. Department of Justice notified him that he was a target in the criminal investigation involving former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kea­loha and his wife Katherine Kea­loha, one of Kaneshiro’s deputies.

The Kealohas and two Honolulu Police Department officers await sentencing after a federal jury found them guilty of conspiracy and obstruction last year. The case started as a bogus mailbox theft allegation by the Kealohas against Katherine Kealoha’s estranged uncle but exposed a wider effort to defraud Katherine Kealoha’s grandmother through a botched reverse-mortgage scheme.

Following the Kealoha debacle, Nadamoto said he instituted internal safeguards in the Prosecutor’s Office to assure accountability and prevent any other inappropriate activity.