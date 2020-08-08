Keli‘i Akina, Dan Ahuna lead in Office of Hawaiian Affairs race; Colette Machado trails

It’s an open race for the Hawaii island seat on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees, and it’s the most crowded field. With incumbent Robert Lindsey Jr. stepping away from office, 11 candidates are vying to replace him.

The first round of voting results showed Lindsey Keola ahead, followed by Lanakila Mangauil, Louis Hao and Pua Ishibashi.

Meanwhile, incumbents Dan Ahuna for the Kauai seat and Keli‘i Akina for the at-large seat are the top vote-getters in their respective races.

Incumbent Colette Machado was in a tight race with former Miss Hawaii Luana Alapa for the Molokai seat, with Alapa ahead in the first vote tally.

The top two vote-getters in each race will advance to the Nov. 3 general election. However, candidates can win outright if they capture more than half the ballots cast.

The OHA election follows the year when OHA took a stance to support hundreds of protesters on Mauna Kea against the $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope. OHA had spent more than $39,000 last year to assist the demonstrators, who call themselves protectors of the mountain.

Initially OHA supported the project but withdrew its backing in 2015. Last year, Machado and Ahuna demanded a halt to the construction of TMT in a letter to Gov. David Ige.

The four board members chosen in this year’s elections will join the five existing members to make decisions on how to manage OHA’s $600 million trust fund. The money is used to help people of Hawaiian ancestry, including funding for scholarships, grants, lawsuits and more.

Almost all of the OHA candidates claimed they want transparency in agency operations and finances.

In the past, OHA has been criticized by State Auditor Les Kondo for inappropriate spending and for reportedly being under investigation by the FBI and the state Department of the Attorney General.

Last year, Kondo suspended the audit of OHA’s limited liability companies because he was denied access to complete and unredacted minutes of its meetings, even though the audit was ordered by the state Legislature and under state law the auditor has the authority to examine all OHA records.