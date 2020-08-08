Prosecutor Mitch Roth followed by activist Ikaika Marzo lead incumbent Harry Kim for Hawaii County mayor

Hawaii County Prosecutor Mitch Roth led the mayoral race for Hawaii County followed by candidate Ikaika Marzo, president of Kalapana Cultural Tours, in the early returns of the 2020 primary election.

Incumbent Mayor Harry Kim is in third place.

In the first return results, Roth garnered 19,168 votes followed by Marzo with 12,557 votes and Kim at 9,460 votes. If the results hold through the night, Roth and Marzo will face off in the General Election Nov. 3.

Roth, 55, a first-time mayoral candidate, said, “What I’ve done throughout my entire career is solve problems.”

He launched the first Community Oriented Prosecution program in the state and in Hawaii County and helped create the Pahoa Weed and Seed program, Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii Island and the Hawaii County Citizens Emergency Response Team among others. He also launched the first Restorative Justice Program in a prosecutor’s office in the country.

If elected mayor, Roth said his main priority is to help the community thrive.

In recent years, Hawaii County has been walloped with the 2018 Kilauea volcano eruption that destroyed more than 700 homes in 2018 and Hurricane Lane that caused extensive damage later that year.

The island joins the rest of the state in the current battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Recognizing the urgency of COVID-19 with thousands of cases reported in China in the beginning of the year, Kim, 80, who is seeking a fourth term, was the first mayor in the state to sign an emergency order in February to prepare for the novel coronavirus.

Marzo, 36, gained a strong social media presence during the Kilauea volcano eruption after he posted video of the lava as it entered Leilani Estates. He launched a community relief center dubbed Pu‘uhonua O Puna during the 2018 Kilauea eruption.

“I had a strong presence in social media which became a huge part of our campaign,” Marzo said. “That was a No. 1 asset for us.” .

Like Roth, this is Marzo’s first time vying of the mayor’s seat.

Mayoral races for Maui and Kauai counties will be held in 2022.

In the county’s race for prosecuting attorney, candidate Kelden B. A. Waltjen had a commanding lead at 41.9 percent over Jared K. Auna and Christopher Bridges in the early tallies.

In the race for nine-seat Hawaii County Council, incumbents Ashley Kierkiewicz and Maile M. David ran unopposed in the Districts 4 and 6 seats respectively.

Dominic Yagong, one of seven candidates in the county council’s District 1 seat race, is leading the race with 2,146 votes.

In the race for Maui County Council, all nine seats are up for grabs, however, four seats for West Maui, Kahului, Makawao-Haiku-Paia and Lanai have three or more candidates. The top two in each of those races will advance to the general election.

In Kauai County, former mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. is among the 21 candidates vying for seven open seats in the county council race.

The early returns showed Carvalho, 58, in the top seven. The other six candidates include incumbents Mason Chock, Arryl Kaneshiro, KipuKai Kualii, Felicia Cowden and Luke Evslin and candidate Billy DeCosta.

The top 14 candidates in the Kauai County Council race will advance to the general election.

Incumbent Kauai prosecutor Justin Kollar ran unopposed in the race for the seat.