State House Speaker Scott Saiki has slim advantage over Kim Coco Iwamoto in early election results

A challenge to House Speaker Scott Saiki in District 26 — which includes McCully, Kakaako and downtown — is among the most closely watched races in the primary, which overall is expected to bring to the Legislature many younger progressives.

Saiki, a centrist and one of the most powerful Democrats in the state who has served in the House since 1994, is facing a challenge from former state Board of Education member and progressive Kim Coco Iwamoto.

In the first return results, Saiki had 3,072 votes to Iwamoto’s 2,852.

While Iwamoto is 52, political analyst Colin Moore said, “I do think you are going to see — no matter what happens — younger progressives get in, because in some cases, no matter who wins the primary, it’s going to be a younger progressive type replacing a more establishment person.”

In the case of District 26, only the two Democrats — Saiki and Iwamoto — are running in the primary, meaning it’s winner take all.

Iwamoto said as the state begins to experience the long-term hardships of the pandemic and recession, the Legislature should focus on housing and health care.

She said that if the state gets to the point where government worker salaries must be cut, “start with those that make wages that are five times higher than the minimum.” Iwamoto said the Speaker of the House makes $70,000 for six months work.

The Hawaii State Teachers Association was among those endorsing Saiki.

“We don’t often see a really well-financed, well-known progressive challenge to one of the most important persons of the Legislature,” Moore said. “The senior leadership usually doesn’t have to face challenges like that. So I think how she does will be interesting.”

Hawaii voters mailed in ballots in a coronavirus-impacted primary for 13 state Senate races and 51 representative districts.

Several young progressive Democrats — Becky Gardner, Jackson Sayama and Derek Turbin — are running for the Democratic nomination in House District 20, Moore noted.

The District 20 seat, which includes St. Louis Heights, Palolo and Kaimuki, was held by Calvin Say for more than four decades.

“I do think that we see kind of some real well-qualified professional young candidates this round,” Moore said.

Jay Ishibashi, also part of the Democratic field, had 880 votes. Gardner had 1,716 votes, Sayama had 2,285 and Turbin 2,087.

Republican candidate Julia Allen will move to the general election.

Cynthia Thielen, 86, one of five Republicans in the House, announced in October that she would not seek reelection in District 50 representing Kailua and Kaneohe Bay after three decades of service.

The primary drew three Democrats, three Republicans and a nonpartisan candidate.

The Democratic candidates are Micah Pregitzer, Patrick Branco and N. Bishop. The Republicans include Robert Nagamine, Laura Nakanelua and Kanani Souza. Leandro Nyza is running as a nonpartisan.

A similarly large field is running for Chris Lee’s House District 51 seat which covers Kailua and Waimanalo.

Eight candidates are among the crowded primary field, with Alan Akao, Colby Chock, Scott Grimmer and Lisa Marten running on the Democratic side.

Doni Chong, Kukana Kama-Toth and Kristina Kim-Marshall are seeking the Republican nod. Erik Ho is running as part of the Aloha Aina party.

Molokai political activist Walter Ritte, 75, is running in state House District 13 as a Democrat to represent Lanai, Molokai, Paia and Hana against incumbent Lynn DeCoite, 50, a Molokai rancher and farmer.

Ritte was arrested last year while protesting the construction of the $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea. Previously, he was part of the movement to stop U.S. military bombing practice on Kahoolawe.

DeCoite had 2,717 votes to Ritte’s 2,613.

Ritte described his qualifications as being a “community organizer, protector of the environment and Aloha Aina Warrior.”

Asked in a candidate questionnaire how she would diversify a pandemic-wracked Hawaii economy, DeCoite said she would turn toward agritourism.

“Everyone is capable of growing food, build cooperatives, hui up together to utilize each other’s strengths” and look to market what is grown alongside tourism, she said.

Political analyst Moore said he had “no idea” how to call that race.

“I think Lynn DeCoite is a pretty good legislator, but Walter Ritte is a legend,” Moore said.

Robin Vanderpool is running as a Republican and Theresa Kapaku is part of the Aloha Aina party.

In House District 30, incumbent Romy Cachola has a challenge — again — in the form of Ernesto “Sonny” Ganaden for the Democratic nod for the Kalihi and Halawa seat.

“Romy Cachola has been in ties or virtual ties at least twice before and last time he was in a near-tie with the guy who’s running against him this time,” said former Honolulu Advertiser political writer Jerry Burris.

Cachola had 785 votes to Ganaden’s 1,423. Tess Quilingking is running as a Republican.

“The incumbents, most of them, are going to win with no problem, because it’s just too hard to mount the challenge,” Moore said.

In House District 22, which includes Waikiki and Ala Moana, incumbent Deomcrat Tom Brower is facing Adrian Tam, who “ran a really strong campaign,” Moore said.

Brower, who lists homelessness as his top priority, had 1,671 votes to Tam’s 1,745. Nicholas Ochs is running as a Republican.

On the state Senate side of the race, in 2016 former Honolulu City Councilman and Democrat Stanley Chang bested Republican Sam Slom for the seat representing Hawaii Kai, Kahala and Diamond Head. The general election will result in a rematch between Slom, 78, who railed against tax increases and government spending and was in office for five terms, and Chang, a Harvard Law graduate. Both are uncontested in the primary.

“The fact that Stanley Chang got elected last time shows that they’ve shifted away from Sam,” Burris said.

Because of COVID-19, “there’s just no energy or attention or space to think about the election,” Moore said, and it’s been really hard for challengers to campaign.

Most campaigning for the primary has been on social media with “a little bit of sign-waving, but even that’s hard to do,” he said.

But it’s been “really hard to do the kind of traditional shoe-leather campaign that you want to do if you want to get your name out there,” Moore said.