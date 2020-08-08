Letters: Share sports profits with athletes of color; Drive-thrus should be open to walk-up patrons; Make America great again: Vote out Trump

Sports continue to grow and prosper. Cities, corporations and colleges take great pride when their sponsored teams win titles.

They also make big bucks!

I await some research showing how white males control and dominate these enterprises relative to the percentage of high-performing Black athletes whose talents win the championships.

It’s time for more athletes of all shapes, shades and genders to demand that big profits from sports be shared not only with their remarkable athletes, but more importantly those billions can reduce the shameful inequities between whites and people of color.

Black Athletes Matter.

William Metzger

Manoa

Drive-thrus should be open to walk-up patrons

McDonald’s is doing its part in contributing to rising seas, more costly and destructive hurricanes, warming oceans and coral reef die-off.

The only access to McDonald’s food in Hilo is by vehicle. No dine-in, no walk-ups. That policy encourages driving. Not being able to order from the drive-thru eliminates walkers, cyclists, mothers with strollers and people walking their dogs. I thought about all the homeless and carless who get shut out. As a seven-year, car-free bike rider, not only can’t I access McDonald’s, I cannot use the drive-up window at HFS Federal Credit Union.

Thanks to both institutions, we are converting our town into a less walkable, noisier, more polluted and less “green” area. As the song goes, “When will they ever learn?”

Gary Harrold

Hilo

Make America great again: Vote out Trump

Unthinkably, more than 150,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. Where is the outrage? Why aren’t we screaming in the streets? Why isn’t President Donald Trump doing everything in his vast power to eradicate this virus?

Instead he continues to promote a drug that hasn’t been proven effective against this disease, doesn’t wear a mask, mocks experts who do, and instead of helping Americans who have lost jobs, he wants taxpayer money diverted to improve the FBI building.

Let’s vote this divisive bum out of office. He can’t leave soon enough, and he can take his cronies Mitch McConnell, Betsy DeVos, Stephen Miller, Mike Pence, William Barr and Lindsey Graham along with him.

Let’s make America great again!

Jill Thach

Kailua