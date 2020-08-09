Bank of Hawaii Waikiki branch employee tests positive for COVID-19

Bank of Hawaii confirmed today that an employee at its Waikiki branch has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual had no close contact with customers, company officials said. Any employees determined to have close contact will be tested and asked to self-quarantine.

The employee last worked on Friday and typically works from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Bank of Hawaii officials said. They said they became aware of the positive test result today.

This was the second known case of a Bank of Hawaii employee contracting the virus. On July 31, Bank of Hawaii said an employee at its Pearlridge branch tested positive.

Bank of Hawaii said it hires a professional sanitization service to deep clean and sanitize locations after notification of potential cases. In this latest case, the Waikiki branch was deep cleaned Saturday. The Waikiki branch will remain open.

The bank said since the start of the pandemic it has implemented stringent protocols in its branches and locations. All branch employees are required to pass a daily wellness check before entering the branch. Employees also wear face masks, practice and enforce social distancing, and queue customers 6 feet apart, according to the company.

Officials said that all branches have Plexiglas barriers, social distancing signage and markers, and sanitation supplies.