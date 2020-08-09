comscore Honolulu City Council: Andria Tupola, Calvin Say avoid runoff for council seats | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu City Council: Andria Tupola, Calvin Say avoid runoff for council seats

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Andria Tupola

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Andria Tupola

  • COURTESY PHOTO Calvin Say

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Calvin Say

Two former Hawaii legislators appeared to lock up Honolulu City Council seats Saturday, while three other seats in play are almost certainly headed for Nov. 3 general election runoffs. Read more

Previous Story
Mail-in ballots pushing Honolulu votes to historic high
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales: July 6-July 10, 2020

Scroll Up