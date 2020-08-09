comscore The Neighbor Islands: Harry Kim ousted as Big Island mayor; Roth, Marzo in runoff | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
The Neighbor Islands: Harry Kim ousted as Big Island mayor; Roth, Marzo in runoff

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:14 a.m.
Incumbent Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim lost his bid for a fourth term as county prosecutor Mitch Roth and community leader Ikaika Marzo took the top two spots in the mayoral race in the 2020 primary election. Read more

