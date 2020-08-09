Voter Turnout: Mail-in balloting helps Hawaii crush voting records
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Volunteer Levi Viloria collected deposited ballots dropped off on Saturday at Honolulu Hale.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Voters continued to register and cast their ballots in person midday Saturday at Honolulu Hale.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Volunteers Elise Yamamoto, left, and Barbara Harada removed vote-by-mail
ballots from sleeves at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree