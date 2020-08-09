comscore Voter Turnout: Mail-in balloting helps Hawaii crush voting records | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Voter Turnout: Mail-in balloting helps Hawaii crush voting records

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Volunteer Levi Viloria collected deposited ballots dropped off on Saturday at Honolulu Hale.

    Volunteer Levi Viloria collected deposited ballots dropped off on Saturday at Honolulu Hale.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Voters continued to register and cast their ballots in person midday Saturday at Honolulu Hale.

    Voters continued to register and cast their ballots in person midday Saturday at Honolulu Hale.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Volunteers Elise Yamamoto, left, and Barbara Harada removed vote-by-mail ballots from sleeves at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Saturday.

    Volunteers Elise Yamamoto, left, and Barbara Harada removed vote-by-mail ballots from sleeves at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Saturday.

Skeptics of Hawaii’s first large-scale effort at mail-in voting were proven wrong when island voters Saturday night destroyed all previous records for the number of ballots cast in a primary election. Read more

