Hawaii closes hiking trails statewide due to COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii closes hiking trails statewide due to COVID-19

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 4:41 pm

All trails in Hawaii state forest lands are now closed, effective immediately, in response to “12 straight days of triple-digit new positive COVID-19 cases in Hawaii,” the state DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announced Monday.

The result is a blanket closure covering all trails in the state parks system, including the Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Program, which had previously been exempted from DLNR’s Thursday announcement of Saturday’s closure of Oahu state parks and beaches, including offshore islets and sandbars, along with the closure of City and County of Honolulu parks and beaches.

People may still cross state and city parks without stopping to access the ocean for exercise, fishing and traditional gathering.

“While we know how disappointing (this closure) is to many people, we all must accept these temporary inconveniences until the coronavirus surge is no longer an issue, for the safety and health of everyone in Hawai‘i,” DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said in the announcement.

The request to add trails to the list of already closed county and state parks and beaches was made by the City and County of Honolulu, the announcement said.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

